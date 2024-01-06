Tri-State BBQ joint moves into brick-and-mortar in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Enquirer) - A Walnut Hills staple will officially open its second location in College Hill Saturday morning.

Local and state leaders, such as Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) and Cincinnati City Councilman Reggie Harris, will join community members this morning for the grand opening of Just Q’in BBQ, located at 5903 Hamilton Ave.

The barbecue joint serves quality Texas brisket and ribs with all of the southern fixins that has BBQ-lovers watering at the mouth.

During his visit to Cincinnati last year to discuss the Brent Spence Bridge Project, President Joe Biden went to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills for lunch, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Reporters asked the president about the peach cobbler where he responded, “It’s really good. Seriously.”

The grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and it is open to the public.

After that, Just Q’in BBQ will officially be open for business in College Hill.

