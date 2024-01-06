Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Tri-State BBQ joint moves into brick-and-mortar in College Hill

Local Just 'Q'in' BBQ will be featured on 'Food Paradise,' on the Travel Channel
Local Just 'Q'in' BBQ will be featured on 'Food Paradise,' on the Travel Channel
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Enquirer) - A Walnut Hills staple will officially open its second location in College Hill Saturday morning.

Local and state leaders, such as Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) and Cincinnati City Councilman Reggie Harris, will join community members this morning for the grand opening of Just Q’in BBQ, located at 5903 Hamilton Ave.

The barbecue joint serves quality Texas brisket and ribs with all of the southern fixins that has BBQ-lovers watering at the mouth.

During his visit to Cincinnati last year to discuss the Brent Spence Bridge Project, President Joe Biden went to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills for lunch, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Reporters asked the president about the peach cobbler where he responded, “It’s really good. Seriously.”

The grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and it is open to the public.

After that, Just Q’in BBQ will officially be open for business in College Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX & The Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY
Hamilton County dispatchers say gunfire from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hit a window...
Deputies investigating after Mattress Firm window hit with gunfire
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School

Latest News

Wintry conditions start this weekend
Wintry conditions start this weekend
As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tri-State
The Final Quarter 1-5-24
Thieves steal UC Rowing team's trailer
Trailer belonging to University of Cincinnati rowing team stolen