Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

A Wintry Mix of Rain, Snow and Freezing Rain Saturday Morning

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Any snow accumulations will be one inch or less with a light glaze of ice possible. The wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will end by 1PM.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and predominately dry conditions are expected.

A wintry mix will redevelop Sunday morning and last until the early afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected. However, it will be a windy afternoon with gusts in the 20s possible. Drier air moves in by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

We’re also keeping a close eye on a potent system that will bring the threat of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday. Additionally, this same system will deliver the threat for rain changing over to snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days, so stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be near-to-slightly below normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s with some opportunities of rain and possible snow showers in the mix.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY
Hamilton County dispatchers say gunfire from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hit a window...
Deputies investigating after Mattress Firm window hit with gunfire
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day - Wet Snow Saturday
SAT: First Alert Weather Day: Wet to Slushy Snow and Rain
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Snowfall totals will be between one to two inches with locally higher amounts possible.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered slushy snow showers Saturday morning
Tracking some disruptions as we go into Saturday with scattered snow showers. More unsettled...
FIRST ALERT: Slushy snow showers arrive Saturday morning