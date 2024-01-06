A Wintry Mix of Rain, Snow and Freezing Rain Saturday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Any snow accumulations will be one inch or less with a light glaze of ice possible. The wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will end by 1PM.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and predominately dry conditions are expected.

A wintry mix will redevelop Sunday morning and last until the early afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected. However, it will be a windy afternoon with gusts in the 20s possible. Drier air moves in by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

We’re also keeping a close eye on a potent system that will bring the threat of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday. Additionally, this same system will deliver the threat for rain changing over to snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days, so stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be near-to-slightly below normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s with some opportunities of rain and possible snow showers in the mix.

