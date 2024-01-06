Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman dies in Kenton County shooting, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police were called to the 300 block of 34th Street in the Latonia neighborhood around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Officers at the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Lt. Bradbury said that the woman, who was identified as Kierra Lane, 25, of Covington, died at the scene.

According to Lt. Bradbury, there is no suspect in custody.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY
Hamilton County dispatchers say gunfire from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hit a window...
Deputies investigating after Mattress Firm window hit with gunfire
As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on...
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to return Saturday night

Latest News

Organizers say that more than 1000 people registered or donated and 774 finished the Hurm Dog...
“Hurm Dog Frosty 5K” honors local coach battling brain cancer
Police are investigating a hit-skip that occurred on Vine Street Saturday morning that left a...
Police: 1 man in critical condition in early morning hit-skip crash
As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on...
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to return Saturday night
Six people were indicted on felony charges, including human trafficking, compelling...
6 indicted on murder, felony charges after human trafficking bust, Ohio AG says