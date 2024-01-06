Woman dies in Kenton County shooting, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police were called to the 300 block of 34th Street in the Latonia neighborhood around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Officers at the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Lt. Bradbury said that the woman, who was identified as Kierra Lane, 25, of Covington, died at the scene.

According to Lt. Bradbury, there is no suspect in custody.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.