35-year-old woman arrested for making bomb threat at Steelyard Commons Walmart: Police

Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police patrol cars.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 35-year-old woman Sunday morning after making a bomb threat at the Steelyard Commons Walmart, according to law enforcement officials.

Cleveland police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz says the woman entered the store around 9 a.m. and mentioned to someone inside she had a bomb in her bag.

Diaz says the store evacuated on its own and employees called police, who were already in the area.

Officers found and arrested the woman, Diaz says, adding they checked her bag and found no bomb.

CPD conducted a precautionary sweep of the store, which was cleared of any explosive devices.

Diaz says the 35-year-old will be facing charges of inducing panic.

Police have not identified the suspect, but confirmed nobody was hurt in the incident.

