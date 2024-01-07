Battle of Ohio closes out Bengals season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Battle of Ohio is closing out the Bengals season on Sunday.

Their final game is a home one against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.

Kick-off is 1 p.m. EST.

“Rest up. We need you guys to be loud a Paycor Stadium today,” the Bengals posted on social media early Sunday.

Tony Da Tiger is ready to be Ruler of The Jungle for our last party of the season‼️ pic.twitter.com/fryEXAlU8O — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2024

Sunday’s game could be the last time the Bengals’ “Big Three” receivers play together: Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

It’s doubtful at this point, however, that wide receiver Higgins will even take the field.

This also is the first season since 2020 that the Bengals missed the playoffs, a fate that was sealed with their New Year’s Eve 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don’t miss @FOX19Joe’s greatest cutaway of the season in here.



It’s the (single) eye of the tiger… https://t.co/g57cthPRjo — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 5, 2024

Official #Bengals status report for Sunday:



Tee Higgins - doubtful

Chidobe Awuzie - questionable — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2024

