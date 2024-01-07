Contests
Bengals on fire in Battle of Ohio

By Joe Danneman, Jeremy Rauch and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Battle of Ohio is underway at Paycor Stadium and the Bengals are on fire, leading 24-0 over the Browns.

Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Minutes into the second quarter, rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas brought in the third touchdown and kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson booted the extra point.

Sunday’s game could be the last time the Bengals’ “Big Three” receivers appear on the sidelines together at Paycor: Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Higgins is officially inactive along with six other players including Defensive Tackle Travis Bell and Halfback Chris Evans, the team announced on social media late Sunday morning.

This is the first season since 2020 that the Bengals missed the playoffs, a fate that was sealed with their New Year’s Eve 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

