Bengals on fire in Battle of Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Battle of Ohio is underway at Paycor Stadium and the Bengals are on fire, leading 24-0 over the Browns.

Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Minutes into the second quarter, rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas brought in the third touchdown and kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson booted the extra point.

This will not be the play as the #Bengals line up for a field goal. https://t.co/oKNBWGLFao — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Ja'Marr Chase is currently at 99 catches at the 2 minute warning of the first half.



I have to think get him his 100 and sit him in the second half is the play. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Joe Mixon has reached 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his career! pic.twitter.com/ZA6h6z1zKu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 7, 2024

In a game like this, you wanted to get a longer look at a couple of the #Bengals young wide receivers.



Jake Browning's top two targets today are two rookies:



Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas have combined for 5 catches, 65 yards, TD.



Bengals 21, Browns 0 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Joe Mixon now has 12 TDs this season.



Bengals 14, Browns 0 https://t.co/n0Sr3gsKV5 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Joe Mixon goes over 1,000 yards rushing for the 4th time in his career. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Sunday’s game could be the last time the Bengals’ “Big Three” receivers appear on the sidelines together at Paycor: Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Higgins is officially inactive along with six other players including Defensive Tackle Travis Bell and Halfback Chris Evans, the team announced on social media late Sunday morning.

This is the first season since 2020 that the Bengals missed the playoffs, a fate that was sealed with their New Year’s Eve 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Official scorer correction:



Trey Hendrickson has now officially been awarded a half of a sack on his earlier hit on Jeff Driskell.



Now 1.5 sacks behind T.J. Watt for the NFL sack lead. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

A couple of inaccurate throws for Jake Browning on the Bengals' opening drive. The second is intercepted.



It's Browning's 7th interception in 7 starts. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

Jordan Battle's first career INT. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

The crowd at kickoff for the #Bengals final game of the season. pic.twitter.com/QRpcIsMWAu — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 7, 2024

It’s been a fun tailgate season . I’m sad it’s over. Last Bengals game of the season 🖤🧡🖤🧡 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zKAwiUomqA — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) January 7, 2024

