The Bengals wrap up the season with a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - When Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons addressed the team in a meeting this week, he told them how much he was going to hate the next few days.

Simmons called it the worst week of the last three years. The Bengals were getting ready to play the season finale against the Cleveland Browns in a meaningless game with no “nugget” of playoff possibility on the other side of it. After two straight seasons that crescendoed with incredible postseason games, the Bengals’ 2023 season ended more quietly.

On Sunday at Paycor Stadium, in a game against the Cleveland Browns’ backups, the Bengals sent the fans home happy with a 31-14 win. This Bengals season was full of injuries, setbacks and disappointing losses, but they still finished the year with a 9-8 record while playing without their starting quarterback for half of it and while playing in one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase set the tone for what this week meant to the Bengals. He played on Sunday, even though he labeled himself at 73% due to a shoulder injury. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning said that the entire team felt a jolt when it learned that Chase would be playing, but Chase wasn’t on the field for his usual number of snaps.

He also acknowledged the lack of stakes for the Bengals’ Week 18 matchup. Heading into the season opener, he called out the Browns and referred to the team as “some elves.” The Bengals lost that game, but Chase said that he didn’t see this week as an opportunity for redemption. He said, “they’re going somewhere we ain’t going.”

As Cleveland heads to the playoffs, the Bengals are going home sooner than anyone expected.

Sunday’s win over the Browns was a bit of a silver lining on a dreadful, gloomy and cold winter day. When the Bengals took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, Cleveland still had zero net yards for the game.

Running back Joe Mixon topped 100 rushing yards for the first time this season and totaled over 1,000 rushing yards for the year, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught his 100th pass of the season. Rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones set up a touchdown with a deep reception over the middle, and rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas caught two touchdowns. Jones and Iosivas have been stepping into bigger roles down the stretch this season, and they’ve both impressed the Bengals’ coaching staff with their development.

Those big moments in the game didn’t carry the weight that the Bengals are used to at this point of the season. One year ago, the Bengals were dancing and coin-flipping in the end zone in Week 18. The celebrations on Sunday were much more subdued, which was a reflection of a year where the Bengals never found their stride. As the Bengals ran out the clock with the backups in the game, the starters sat on the bench with stone faces.

Browning wrapped up his seven-game stint as the Bengals’ starter with another solid game. He underthrew wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a potential 92-yard touchdown and overthrew Boyd on a bad interception, but Browning bounced back and made some difficult throws.

Just like he has been all season, Browning was effective on the move, made an impact as a scrambler and showed good touch on throws into tight windows. On 3rd and 18 in the third quarter, Browning fired a first down throw over two defensive backs to wide receiver Trenton Irwin, which set up a touchdown that gave the Bengals a 31-0 lead. After that touchdown, the Bengals pulled their starters and put quarterback AJ McCarron into the game.

Browning waited four years on practice squads for even a shot to make a 53-man roster in the NFL, and he finished this year with a winning 4-3 record as the Bengals’ starting quarterback. He has proven that he belongs in the NFL, and he’ll likely be Joe Burrow’s backup again in 2024.

Now, the Bengals begin an offseason full of reflection and course-changing moves for the franchise. First, they’ll evaluate the scheme and identify ways to evolve around Burrow. Then, they’ll decide where star wide receiver Tee Higgins and stalwart right tackle Jonah Williams fit in their plans. In free agency and the draft, they’ll reshape the roster and address a depth chart filled with questions and opportunities.

When Simmons spoke to the team this week, he said, “we’ll work our (tails) off all year to not have to deal with” the emotion of a game like Sunday’s season finale. A lot could change following a roller coaster of a season, and the win over the Browns was one last memory for an era for Bengals football.

