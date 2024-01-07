Contests
Cyclones set Teddy Toss record

Cincinnati fans threw 13,319 stuffed animals onto the ice before their second-largest crowd ever at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday night.(Cincinnati Cyclones Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cyclones drew their second-largest crowd in team history Saturday night for their annual Throwback Night and Teddy Bear Toss.

A total of 14,258 fans packed the Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati.

More than 13,300 stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice. All will be given to the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Fire Department, & Matthew 25 Ministries.

Set a Teddy Toss record in Cincy last night 🗞️ https://bit.ly/48feEud

Posted by Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday, January 7, 2024

The night also is widely attended because snack bar prices on Throwback Night are just $2 for beer, soda and hot dogs.

The Cyclones fell, however, 4-3 in overtime to the Toledo Walleye.

It was their second-straight 4-3 OT defeat.

The Cyclones wrap up the home-and-home series with Toledo with an away game in that city at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

