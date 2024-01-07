Contests
Man wanted for murder of 25-year-old Covington woman identified

Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington
Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington(Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON (WXIX) - The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney released the identity of the suspect accused of murdering a 25-year-old woman in Covington Saturday.

Mario Duran Payne, 38 of Covington, is wanted for murder and possession of a handgun as a convicted felon for the shooting death of Kierra Lane, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Lane was the mother of his two children.

Police were called to the 300 block of 34th Street in the Latonia neighborhood around 3 p.m. after a woman was reportedly shot, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Officers at the scene found Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Lt. Bradbury said that Lane died at the scene.

Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting

Authorities said Payne is still at large and is wanted. If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, police ask that you dial 911 or call Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crimestoppers.

