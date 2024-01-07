Wintry mix overnight with lingering light snow Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The official high at CVG Saturday was 41° with a morning low of 32°. The wintry mix observed brought 0.22″ of measured precipitation with a measured trace amount of snowfall with no snow depth.

Some of the highest snowfall totals in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

- Napoleon, IN: 3.0″ - Bright, IN: 2.0″ - Beckett Ridge, OH: 1.8″ - Batesville, IN: 1.3″ - Wilmington, OH: 1.0″ - New Miami, OH: 0.9″

Areas of drizzle/fog will continue to linger in the early overnight hours and keep surfaces wet. A widely scattered wintry mix of light rain and light snow showers will move in late and continue into Sunday morning. Though impacts are expected to be little to none, a few slick spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses as well as untreated roadways with low temperatures falling to near freezing in the low 30s.

On Sunday, the wintry mix will transition over to all light snow showers in the later morning hours. Little to no snow accumulations (a half of an inch of snow or less at best) are expected. Much of the day will be cloudy with chilly high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. However, it will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, which will make wind chills (feels like temperatures) in the mid 20s for much of the day. A few snow flurries will also be on and off in the afternoon and end by the evening.

Monday will be dry with mainly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

A powerful low pressure system will move into the Ohio Valley late Monday night and will bring impacts to the region Tuesday early morning through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days because of these impacts.

Late Monday night and Tuesday will have widespread rain, some of which could be heavy at times, all day long and may create ponding roadways. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, but no severe weather is expected at this time. In addition, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

On Tuesday night, a strong cold front will sweep through the tri-state and dramatically drop temperatures from the low 50s to the low 30s and force rain to transition over to a rain/snow mix. Eventually, the wintry mix will transition to all snow showers on Wednesday. It is way too early to speculate any snowfall accumulation amounts at this time. Through this, it’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 miles per hour - which could potentially cause power outages. Additional details to come as we get closer.

Thursday is breezy and dry with mild highs in the low 40s ahead of another low pressure system that will bring gusty winds and precipitation with eventually colder conditions. We’re keeping a close eye on this system too - and Friday and Saturday may become First Alert Weather Days. For now, stay tuned as we get closer and gather additional data and information.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be below normal with near normal precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the 30s and low temperatures in the teens and 20s with some opportunities of some snow showers with the potential of rain/snow mix. This appears to be a less active weather pattern compared to the forecast that we have over the next seven days in comparison, though it does look colder.

