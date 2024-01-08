Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

13 residents displaced by Erlanger apartment fire

Fire in a northern Kentucky apartment building displaced 13 residents - eight adults and five...
Fire in a northern Kentucky apartment building displaced 13 residents - eight adults and five children - early Monday, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire in a northern Kentucky apartment building displaced 13 residents - eight adults and five children - early Monday, fire officials say.

Flames broke out on the top floor of the three-story building on Rosary Drive in Erlanger shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Kenton County dispatch.

Multiple fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported and the fire is now out, Erlanger fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington
Man wanted for murder of 25-year-old Covington woman identified
Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting
A person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Sedamsville Sunday, police said.
SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ends with 1 person in custody
Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got...
Bengals on fire in Battle of Ohio
The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Mt. Healthy homicide

Latest News

A 29-year-old Hamilton County man was nearly two times the legal limit when he was involved in...
Driver crashes nearly twice legal limit with young children in backseat: court docs
First Alert Forecast Monday Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Nor'easter expected to bring wintry conditions to the Northeast
Nor'easter expected to bring wintry conditions to the Northeast
FILE
Police: Man dies in St. Bernard crash