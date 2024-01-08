2 United, Alaska Airlines flights traveling from CVG canceled after Boeing 737 Max 9 groundings ordered

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -One United Airlines flight and one Alaska Airlines flight scheduled to fly from the Northern Kentucky International Airport were canceled after the Federal Aviation Association ordered the grounding of hundreds of Alaska and United Airlines, according to flight tracker website FlightAware.

FlightAware says Alaska Airlines 393 was scheduled to leave Monday from Hebron to Seattle, and United Airlines 2078 was scheduled to leave Sunday from Hebron to Houston.

The cancelations come after Alaska Airlines flight 1282, traveling from Portland, OR to Ontario, CA, suffered an inflight blowout as the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner climbed about 16,000 feet into the air Saturday, the Associated Press said.

According to AP, the part of the airplane’s fuselage ruptured, causing the exit door to be blown off only about seven minutes after takeoff.

None of the passengers or crew members were seriously injured, but there was a rapid loss of cabin air pressure that caused the oxygen masks to drop from the ceiling of the plane, AP stated.

The two seats next to the door were unoccupied at the time of the rupture, according to the National Transportation Safety Board Chair, Jennifer Homendy.

Just hours after the incident, the FAA ordered the grounding of 171 of the 218 Boeing 737 Max 9s in operation until all planes can be inspected, the AP stated.

National Transportation Safety Board says the door plug was found Sunday near Portland, OR, by a teacher who discovered it in his backyard.

It is unclear as to how the rupture occurred.

A thorough inspection of the plane will take place focusing on the door that blew off, but it could take months, AP said.

