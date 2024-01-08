61 school systems in Ohio allow teachers, other staff to carry guns. Here’s the list

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -There are 61 school systems in Ohio that have armed staff, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

New Richmond Exempted Village School District, which recently made headlines for its eye-grabbing new signs that warn school visitors about armed staff, is not on the state’s list. New Richmond is likely going through training now to become Ohio’s 62nd district to authorize armed school staff.

Members of the public debated the issue widely in 2022, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reduced the required training for authorized staff to carry guns from 700 hours to 24 hours. Days after DeWine signed the bill, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution opposing DeWine’s bill and declared in a unanimous vote that its staff would not be allowed to carry firearms.

Here is the list of which districts in Ohio have staff authorized to carry guns on campus, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Public Safety who spoke with our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Adams County Christian School.

Barnesville Exempted Village School District.

Bellaire Local Schools.

Belmont Harrison JVSD.

Benjamin Logan Local Schools.

Bridgeport Exempted Village School District.

Bright Local School District.

Caldwell Exempted Village School District.

Calvary Christian School.

Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Clay Local School District.

Claymont City.

Clinton-Massie Local Schools.

East Guernsey Local Schools.

Eastern Local Schools District in Brown County.

Edgerton Local Schools.

Edison Local School District.

Fairlawn Local School District.

Fort Loramie Local Schools.

Gallipolis City School District.

Garaway Local Schools.

Geneva Academy Belfontaine.

Hardin-Houston School.

Highland Local Schools.

Indian Creek Local School District.

Indian Lake Local Schools.

Jackson Center Schools.

Jefferson County Educational Service Center.

Jefferson County Joint Vocational School.

Kenton City Schools.

Knox County Career Center Schools.

Licking County Christian Academy.

Mad River Local School District.

Madison Local Schools in Richland County.

Manchester Local School District.

Mansfield Christian School.

Maplewood Career Center.

Mars Hill Academy.

Martins Ferry City School District.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

Morgan Local School District.

New Lebanon Local School District.

Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District.

Ohio High Point Career Center.

Old Fort Local Schools.

Parma City Schools.

River Valley Local Schools.

Rolling Hills Local School District.

Russia Local School.

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

St. Clairsville-Richland City Schools.

St. Mary’s City Schools.

Streetsboro City Schools.

Switzerland of Ohio Local School District.

Tri-Valley Local School District.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District.

Upper Scioto Valley.

Warren Local School District.

Wheelersburg Local School District.

Williamsburg Local School District.

