AAA offers tips on how to prepare for winter weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday and Wednesday, and experts at AAA have tips on how to winterize your car ahead of next week.

Scott Bryant from AAA says it’s important to have your tires checked before temperatures drop. He also says it’s crucial to check if all your tires have proper inflation.

“Typically the tires will deflate approximately three to four [pounds per square inch] when the temperature drops so that’ll kick [the] tire pressure system light on your dash,” Bryant explains.

“You can stop in we’ll do a free air pressure check and make sure they’re at proper pressure and that there’s not a low tire. The worst thing you’d want is a nail in your tire—you get halfway to your destination and now you’ve got a flat tire.”

“It seems like as soon as people are driving and the tires scare them, they’ll come in,” Bryant adds.

Tri-State residents have lucked out with mild winter weather in November and December, but now it’s time to prepare for these colder temperatures, and AAA says that means people need to winterize their cars.

Part of that includes making sure your tank is filled with gas in case of emergency and consistently checking your washer fluid levels.

“A lot of people will put water in it, and washer fluid is designed to not freeze in cold temperatures,” Bryant says. “A lot of people will put water in there and it’ll actually crash the washer fluid reservoir once it freezes because it’ll expand and crack the washer fluid reservoir.”

AAA also advises drivers to prepare an emergency kit equipped for winter.

Some of those items include an ice scraper, jumper cables, gloves, hats, blankets, a first aid kit, a flashlight, non-perishable snacks and water.

Bryant explains what drivers can expect to receive with a free health check on their tires.

“You can stop in, we’ll do a free air pressure check and make sure they’re at proper pressure and that there’s not a low tire,” Bryant says. “The worst thing you’d want is a nail in your tire—you get halfway to your destination and now you’ve got a flat tire.”

For more tips on how to prepare your car for winter, visit AAA’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.