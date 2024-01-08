Chili Fest returns this weekend with all-new event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 25 merchants are participating in this year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest.

The annual event starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and goes until 4 p.m., Findlay Market announced.

Visitors wanting to sample any chili will have to buy a ticket. Findlay Market said one ticket equals one sample.

Tickets are eight for $20 of 18 for $40.

Tasting Event Participating Merchants and Samples:

The Arepa Place - Buñuelos

Babushka Pierogi - 4-Way Lentil Cincy Chili Pierogi

BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Spicy Tomato Juice Shot

Bouchard’s - All American Mild Heat Turkey & Beef Chili Served with a Mini Biscuit

Chacabanas - Spicy Empanada

Chai For - Spicy Chai

Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot ‘Chili Chai’

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - TBD

Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ - Chili Mac or Impossible Chili

Deeper Roots- Holy Moly Mexican Mocha

Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili

Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop - Dark Chocolate Chili Cookies

Em’s Bread - Jalapeño Cheese Bread

Flavors of the Isle- Chili Chicken Wing

Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Vegan, Chicken, and Beef Chili

Harmony Plant Fare - Best Damn Good Vegan Chili

Jane’s - Mexican Choco-Mole

Jose Madrid Salsa - Handcrafted All Natural Southwestern Gourmet Salsa served with White Corn Tortilla Chips

Joyously Sweet - Cornbread Cupcake

Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood - White Chicken Chili

Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili

Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate

Neil Luken Meats - Damn Good Chili

Olive Tree Catering - Muhammarah

OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel

Taste of Belgium - Belgian Chili

The Rhined - Spicy Cheese

This year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest will also feature the all-new Red Hot Rumble Hot Sauce Competition at Jane’s.

Merchants and hot sauce chefs will compete for a homemade trophy and bragging rights.

The sauces will be judged by Engine 5 Cincinnati Fire Department on three categories: taste, heat level, and uniqueness.

