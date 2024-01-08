Contests
Chili Fest returns this weekend with all-new event

Findlay Market's annual Chili Fest starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and goes until 4 p.m.
Findlay Market's annual Chili Fest starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and goes until 4 p.m.(Findlay Market)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:12 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 25 merchants are participating in this year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest.

The annual event starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and goes until 4 p.m., Findlay Market announced.

Visitors wanting to sample any chili will have to buy a ticket. Findlay Market said one ticket equals one sample.

Tickets are eight for $20 of 18 for $40.

[Buy your tickets here]

Tasting Event Participating Merchants and Samples:

  • The Arepa Place - Buñuelos
  • Babushka Pierogi - 4-Way Lentil Cincy Chili Pierogi
  • BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Spicy Tomato Juice Shot
  • Bouchard’s - All American Mild Heat Turkey & Beef Chili Served with a Mini Biscuit
  • Chacabanas - Spicy Empanada
  • Chai For - Spicy Chai
  • Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot ‘Chili Chai’
  • Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - TBD
  • Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ - Chili Mac or Impossible Chili
  • Deeper Roots- Holy Moly Mexican Mocha
  • Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili
  • Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop - Dark Chocolate Chili Cookies
  • Em’s Bread - Jalapeño Cheese Bread
  • Flavors of the Isle- Chili Chicken Wing
  • Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Vegan, Chicken, and Beef Chili
  • Harmony Plant Fare - Best Damn Good Vegan Chili
  • Jane’s - Mexican Choco-Mole
  • Jose Madrid Salsa - Handcrafted All Natural Southwestern Gourmet Salsa served with White Corn Tortilla Chips
  • Joyously Sweet - Cornbread Cupcake
  • Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood - White Chicken Chili
  • Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili
  • Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate
  • Neil Luken Meats - Damn Good Chili
  • Olive Tree Catering - Muhammarah
  • OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel
  • Taste of Belgium - Belgian Chili
  • The Rhined - Spicy Cheese

This year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest will also feature the all-new Red Hot Rumble Hot Sauce Competition at Jane’s.

Merchants and hot sauce chefs will compete for a homemade trophy and bragging rights.

The sauces will be judged by Engine 5 Cincinnati Fire Department on three categories: taste, heat level, and uniqueness.

