Chili Fest returns this weekend with all-new event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 25 merchants are participating in this year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest.
The annual event starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and goes until 4 p.m., Findlay Market announced.
Visitors wanting to sample any chili will have to buy a ticket. Findlay Market said one ticket equals one sample.
Tickets are eight for $20 of 18 for $40.
Tasting Event Participating Merchants and Samples:
- The Arepa Place - Buñuelos
- Babushka Pierogi - 4-Way Lentil Cincy Chili Pierogi
- BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Spicy Tomato Juice Shot
- Bouchard’s - All American Mild Heat Turkey & Beef Chili Served with a Mini Biscuit
- Chacabanas - Spicy Empanada
- Chai For - Spicy Chai
- Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot ‘Chili Chai’
- Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - TBD
- Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ - Chili Mac or Impossible Chili
- Deeper Roots- Holy Moly Mexican Mocha
- Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili
- Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop - Dark Chocolate Chili Cookies
- Em’s Bread - Jalapeño Cheese Bread
- Flavors of the Isle- Chili Chicken Wing
- Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Vegan, Chicken, and Beef Chili
- Harmony Plant Fare - Best Damn Good Vegan Chili
- Jane’s - Mexican Choco-Mole
- Jose Madrid Salsa - Handcrafted All Natural Southwestern Gourmet Salsa served with White Corn Tortilla Chips
- Joyously Sweet - Cornbread Cupcake
- Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood - White Chicken Chili
- Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili
- Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate
- Neil Luken Meats - Damn Good Chili
- Olive Tree Catering - Muhammarah
- OTR Bagel Bar - Flamin Hot Cheeto Bagel
- Taste of Belgium - Belgian Chili
- The Rhined - Spicy Cheese
This year’s Findlay Market’s Chili Fest will also feature the all-new Red Hot Rumble Hot Sauce Competition at Jane’s.
Merchants and hot sauce chefs will compete for a homemade trophy and bragging rights.
The sauces will be judged by Engine 5 Cincinnati Fire Department on three categories: taste, heat level, and uniqueness.
