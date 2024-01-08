Tri-State tennis tournament returns to original name “Cincinnati Open”

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -One of the longest-running tennis tournaments in the Tri-State area is changing its name from the Western & Southern Open back to its original name, the Cincinnati Open.

The name change comes shortly after the owner, Beemok Capital, announced that the event will remain at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for the next 25 years.

The tennis tournament is an event that each year brings in millions of tourism dollars to our area, and with a tournament expansion on the horizon, it will soon bring in even more.

Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason will receive more than $200 million in investments to raise the tournament’s prestige on a global stage.

“Returning to Cincinnati Open as the tournament’s name is an opportunity for us to celebrate its rich history at a time when we are also focused on a bold future and taking every possible step to grow and enhance the event,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment.

World-renowned players Coco Gauff, 19, and Novak Djokovic, 36, are the reigning women’s and men’s tournament champions.

Gauff became the youngest Open Era champion, while Djokovic claimed his third Cincinnati title in a three-hour and 49-minute win against Carlos Alcaraz.

The 2024 Cincinnati Open will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, through Monday, Aug. 19. The dates shift one day later than past tournaments to accommodate players’ schedules following the Olympic Games in Paris.

