Coroner identifies man in Sunday’s St. Bernard crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A St. Bernard man was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office after he died in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The coroner’s office identified the crash victim as 62-year-old Michael Cahill.

St. Bernard police responded to the 5400 block of Vine Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a crash, according to Chief Michael Simos.

When medics arrived, they found Cahill unresponsive in the driver’s seat, police said.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries, a press release said.

St. Bernard police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Bernard Police Department at 513-242-2727.

