Driver crashes nearly twice legal limit with young children in backseat: court docs

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old Hamilton County man was nearly two times the legal limit when he was involved in a crash with two small children in his vehicle over the weekend, court records show.

Demetrius Wilson had an open bottle of tequila in the passenger seat, a loaded gun in the middle console, and two children under the age of 4 in the backseat, Amberley Village police wrote in an affidavit.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Ridge Road near Burning Tree Lane in Amberley Village, according to Wilson’s ticket.

Police said they smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Wilson when they responded to a two-vehicle crash.

They took him to the police station, where he blew 0.159 on a breath test, his ticket shows.

Police immediately suspended his license.

“This criminal complaint is based on the investigation, the admission from the defendant and the evidence recovered,” they wrote in other court records.

Wilson, of Kennedy Heights, has custody of or was caring for the juveniles when this happened, he is not a parent, police wrote.

He faces a total of nine charges including OVI, endangering children, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of an open container and failing to properly restrain the juveniles in the backseat, court records show.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry set Wilson’s bond at $9,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

