Dry Monday, Heavy Rain Moves In Tuesday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30′s as we start the new work week.

A powerful low pressure system will move into the Ohio Valley late Monday night and will bring impacts to the region Tuesday early morning through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days because of these impacts.

Late Monday night and Tuesday will have widespread rain, some of which could be heavy at times, all day long and may create ponding roadways. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, but no severe weather is expected at this time. In addition, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.5″ to 1.5″.

On Tuesday night, a strong cold front will sweep through the tri-state and dramatically drop temperatures from the low 50s to the low 30s and force rain to transition over to a rain/snow mix. Eventually, the wintry mix will transition to all snow showers on Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations don’t look to be all that impressive as most will see very little to none though areas to the north and northwest could see up to one inch of snow (including what melts) Wednesday. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 miles per hour - which could potentially cause power outages.

Thursday is breezy and dry with mild highs in the low 40s ahead of another low pressure system that will bring strong winds and precipitation with eventually colder conditions. We’re keeping a close eye on this system too - and Friday and Saturday may become First Alert Weather Days. For now, stay tuned as we get closer and gather additional data and information.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be below normal with near to slightly below normal precipitation. It’s all part of a frigid airmass that will deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far in the Ohio Valley!

