Eight residents dispalced by Erlanger apartment fire

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire in a northern Kentucky apartment building displaced about eight residents early Monday, fire officials say.

Flames broke out on the top floor of the three-story building on Canary Road in Erlanger shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Kenton County dispatch.

Multiple fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported and the fire is now out, Erlanger fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not released.

