Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy asks court, again, to attend board meetings

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy has a new lawyer who filed a new emergency motion asking the court to allow her to attend school board meetings again as she gears up for a third attempt to overturn the court order prohibiting it.

“In the near future” Boddy will ask the court to throw out a civil stalking protection order that requires her to stay away from fellow Board Member Isaac Adi because it “is clearly contrary to fundamental constitutional principles, including the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause. Some of these constitutional principles are addressed herein. This present motion is offered solely in the interim,” reads her emergency motion.

A Butler County Common Pleas Court magistrate granted the protection order at Adi’s request last year.

It requires Boddy to stay 200 feet away from Adi at all times.

Unless Boddy gets it thrown out or Adi misses meetings or quits, the protection order will keep her out of school board meetings until it expires on Sept. 20, 2025, two years from when it was issued.

Voters elected Boddy in the fall of 2021 and she was sworn in January 2022. Ohio school board members serve four terms.

School board members who miss meetings for 90 days and “each absence is found to be for reasons declared insufficient” by a two-thirds vote of the remaining board, can be removed and someone else could be appointed, according to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11 “Vacancy in board.”

Boddy’s new emergency motion comes as the school board meets for the first time in 2024 at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held at the Lakota East Freshman School on Bethany Road in Liberty Township.

Newly elected School Board Member Douglas Horton will be sworn in at 5:55 p.m., along with incumbent Julie Shaffer, who was first elected in 2011.

The board will then hold an organizational meeting, which will include selecting a president to run the meetings.

The former board president, Lynda O’Connor, is out after losing her first election in 15 years.

Both Shaffer and Horton were endorsed in a letter signed by 10 past Lakota school board members that said in part “Lakota needs strong and stable leaders NOW who can focus on the effectiveness of running our schools. School Board races have always been non-partisan; recent involvement of local political parties has led to members with no strong ties to this community and chaos on the current Board. Our community worked hard to build a quality local school district, and we do not want to lose it.”

Meanwhile, Boddy faces separate accusations in both civil and criminal court that she violated the protection order. She has denied it in court records and hearings on those matters are scheduled for later this month.

Adi once campaigned with Boddy but claimed in an August application for court protection that he was under “mental distress” because of her.

He said their relationship deteriorated to the point that Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational,” court records show.

Adi cited a series of events he described as harassing and impacting his health and then said under oath at a Sept. 15 hearing that the distress put him in the hospital in July.

Boddy testified that she didn’t mean any ill will against Adi. She said she was just calling him out for not being conservative when she felt he should be conservative, for not voting conservative and for supporting the former superintendent.

Boddy’s previous lawyer argued that Ohio’s stalking law was being used as a “sword” against Boddy to quiet her conservative voice and she will “continue to place the needs of parents and children above those of special interests.”

Boddy did receive an emergency partial stay last fall that briefly allowed her to continue attending school board meetings while her former lawyer filed their initial appeal.

But the appeals court dismissed her request on Nov. 13, ordering her to try to seek it first in the lower court, where she lost again on Dec. 4.

