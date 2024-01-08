Joe Burrow talks offseason, Tee Higgins’ future with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals offseason is upon, and star quarterback Joe Burrow was asked Monday about the future of wide receiver Tee Higgins with the team.

Like Burrow, Higgins was drafted by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was in the final year of his rookie contract this season.

Cincinnati could franchise tag Higgins or sign him to a long-term contract. No matter how it happens, Burrow expects Higgins to be in a Bengals uniform next season.

When Burrow and the front office were negotiating a contract extension ahead of the 2023-24 season, he explained on Monday that part of those talks focused on making sure the team would be able to keep the Bengals’ young core intact.

Burrow: “I’d love to have Tee back. I know he wants to be back.” https://t.co/WJqEhD8bpq — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 8, 2024

The Bengals finished the season 9-8 following Sunday’s 31-14 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati has the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that begins on April 25 in Detroit.

