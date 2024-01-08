Man charged with killing mother of his children taken into custody: Prosecutor

LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - The man accused of killing the mother of his children in northern Kentucky over the weekend is in custody, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Mario Duran Payne, 38 of Covington, was wanted on charges of murder and possession of a handgun as a convicted felon for the shooting death Saturday of 25-year-old Kierra Lane.

Police and fire crews found her collapsed and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 4 p.m. Saturday, just inside her front door in the 300 block of West 3rd Street around 4 p.m., a criminal complaint states.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman has said.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that in the minutes leading up to her death, she exchanged custody of her children with their father at another location in Latonia, newly filed court records show.

Payne followed her home to get more clothes for their kids so they could spend the night at his residence, according to the complaint.

“A verbal dispute ensued at Lane’s residence which was witnessed by multiple people,” the court record states.

One of those witnesses told investigators Lane was on the front porch arguing with Payne when the witness saw Payne get a handgun from his vehicle and return to the home.

The witness told police Lane “retreated into the residence and attempted to shut the door but Payne opened fire and shot Lane multiple times. Lane collapsed just inside the front door where she was located by police and fire personnel. Payne left his children at the scene and fled in a vehicle,” according to the criminal complaint.

Another witness who also has a child by Payne told police that he called her and “stated something to the effect of ‘I really f------ up!’”

The witness told investigators Payne would not give her any more details or disclose his location, and that since the call, Payne has not responded to calls or texts.

He has been convicted of multiple prior felony offenses including trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

