New project in Butler County will improve transportation for residents, visitors

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Construction crews will break ground in Butler County Tuesday morning for the new multimodal transportation center that will transform the way residents travel.

The Chestnut Street Multimodal Station is a $23 million construction project that the Butler County Regional Transit Authority has been working on for nearly 10 years. As of tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., the project will be officially out of the planning stages.

According to the BCRTA, the station will serve as a “one-stop transfer location” for all transit services in Oxford and Hamilton, such as BGO, a ride-sharing service similar to Uber or Lyft. The station will also serve residents who use bikes or take the bus.

“This is the first time that Butler County Regional Transit Authority has invested heavily in any infrastructure and is transformational for the future of public transit in our region,” Director of Customer Care & Public Engagement Shawn Cowan told FOX19 NOW.

Some of the key features the Chestnut Street station will have include the following:

Indoor/outdoor passenger waiting areas

Accessible public restrooms

Bike storage

Transit information

Passenger kiosks and customer service

A covered bus transfer area

A community meeting space

Bus maintenance, fueling, washing and indoor storage areas

Accommodations for future electric or hydrogen fueling

Accommodations for future solar energy capture

Shared access and amenities for proposed Amtrak services

“Transportation is something that is always needed,” explained Cowan. “BCRTA presented the project to the [Oxford] City Council, conducted public surveys, and held several focus groups to gain insight.”

Miami University also plays a major role in the new development. The school signed a 40-year lease with BCRTA in December 2023 to provide a portion of parcels, some from the former Talawanda High School, for the project.

“This is a project more than ten years in the making, so seeing everyone’s hard work come to fruition is tremendously exciting,” BCRTA Executive Director Matthew Dutkevicz wrote in a press release. “The transit hub will fulfill transit needs throughout Butler County and positively affect countless lives, day in and day out. We’re deeply proud of the development and can’t wait for the beautiful space to take shape and transform the community we proudly serve.”

As of now, the Chestnut Street Multimodal Facility is expected to open in late 2025.

The architecture and engineering firms designing the building are Bowen+, Urban Engineers and Bayer Becker.

