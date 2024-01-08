Contests
Police: Man dies in St. Bernard crash

FILE
Police said the driver died at UC Medical Center.(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - St. Bernard Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers and medics responded to the 5400 block of Vine Street in St. Bernard around 3:45 p.m. for the report of an auto accident, according to a release from Chief Michael Simos.

Police say that a man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

According to the release, he was transported to UC Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Bernard Police Department at 513-242-2727.

