Rain, snow and strong winds on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies will persist today with temperatures remaining near 40. Tonight we will see rain moving into the Tri-State around midnight. Low 36.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days. Tuesday will be wet at times with heavy rain possible and thunder. Winds will be strong with gusts as high as 40mph. While it will be warm with a high near 50, it will not feel like that with the combination of the high winds and the heavy rain. Rain will change to snow by Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be little to nothing on the relatively warm ground. It will be much cooler with highs in the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be mild with highs in the mid 40s and dry weather but winds will remain breezy still.

Wet weather with the combination of rain and snow will arrive Friday and Saturday. We are watching for the potential to issue First Alert Weather Days for both days. Snow chances persist Sunday and Monday.

Next week is cold with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

