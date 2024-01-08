Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Rain, snow and strong winds on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies will persist today with temperatures remaining near 40. Tonight we will see rain moving into the Tri-State around midnight. Low 36.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days. Tuesday will be wet at times with heavy rain possible and thunder. Winds will be strong with gusts as high as 40mph. While it will be warm with a high near 50, it will not feel like that with the combination of the high winds and the heavy rain. Rain will change to snow by Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be little to nothing on the relatively warm ground. It will be much cooler with highs in the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be mild with highs in the mid 40s and dry weather but winds will remain breezy still.

Wet weather with the combination of rain and snow will arrive Friday and Saturday. We are watching for the potential to issue First Alert Weather Days for both days. Snow chances persist Sunday and Monday.

Next week is cold with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington
Man wanted for murder of 25-year-old Covington woman identified
Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting
A person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Sedamsville Sunday, police said.
SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ends with 1 person in custody
Aaron McFarland, 38, is accused of killing 27-year-old Curtis Long on New Year's Day,...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Mt. Healthy homicide
Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got...
Bengals on fire in Battle of Ohio

Latest News

Wet, windy and snowy weather coming
logo
Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days
Catherine's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dry Monday, Heavy Rain Moves In Tuesday Morning