Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Sheriff: Man arrested for Mt. Healthy homicide

The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide, according to Mt. Healthy police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested for a homicide that happened in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that Fugitive Task Force agents arrested Aaron McFarland, 38, on Sunday in the 5200 block of Ebersole Avenue in Madisonville.

According to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Mt. Healthy Police Chief Jerome Deidescheimer, McFarland faces charges of aggravated murder for the death of 27-year-old Curtis Long.

Police responded to a report of a report of a vehicle being struck by a bullet while traveling northbound in the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, both agencies said in a news release.

While they were en route, Long drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but later died.

McFarland was arrested for warrants from the homicide and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Currently, there is no bond amount or court date set for McFarland.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY
Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington
Man wanted for murder of 25-year-old Covington woman identified
As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on...
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to return Saturday night

Latest News

AAA has tips to help drivers prepare for the rigors of winter weather.
AAA offers tips on how to prepare for winter weather
A person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Sedamsville Sunday, police said.
SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ends with 1 person in custody
Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got...
Bengals on fire in Battle of Ohio
Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Rain, light snow, wintry mix