Sheriff: Man arrested for Mt. Healthy homicide

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested for a homicide that happened in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that Fugitive Task Force agents arrested Aaron McFarland, 38, on Sunday in the 5200 block of Ebersole Avenue in Madisonville.

According to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Mt. Healthy Police Chief Jerome Deidescheimer, McFarland faces charges of aggravated murder for the death of 27-year-old Curtis Long.

Police responded to a report of a report of a vehicle being struck by a bullet while traveling northbound in the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, both agencies said in a news release.

While they were en route, Long drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but later died.

McFarland was arrested for warrants from the homicide and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Currently, there is no bond amount or court date set for McFarland.

