Man accused of groping 4 women returns to court Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man accused of groping four women in Cincinnati is set to return to court Monday.

Antone Taylor is scheduled to appear for a 9 a.m. pretrial hearing before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory.

Cincinnati police arrested him on Dec. 23 and charged him with four counts of sexual imposition and one count each of assault and criminal damaging or endangering - all misdemeanors, court records show.

Taylor made lewd comments while grabbing the buttocks of four different victims, two on Oct. 6 and another two on Oct. 12, police wrote in affidavits.

He was released from the Hamilton County Justice Center the following day after posting 10% of his total $30,000 bond, according to the docket.

Kennedy Heights Community Council posted a warning about the incidents on their Facebook page last fall as police searched for the suspect, one described as wearing a ski mask and assailing women in the middle of the day.

“Attention Neighbors! Please be aware that there have been numerous incidences of assault in the Pleasant Ridge area, Langdon Farm/Tulane/Fairway areas. It is an ongoing investigation, so the police cannot comment on the case. Victims reported on the Pleasant Ridge page that the assailant wears a ski mask,” the Facebook post states.

“He has been identified and they are waiting on one more victim to come forward and identify him. They are actively pursuing these incidents. Please inform Pleasant Ridge residents and any who regularly walk in that area (especially those not on social media) to make sure they are aware of their surroundings, do not walk with headphones in their ear where they cannot hear anything around them, walk in groups and utilize the buddy system. The assaults have been happening in the middle of the day, so caution is advised at all times.”

Attention Neighbors! Please be aware that there have been numerous incidences of assault in the Pleasant Ridge area,... Posted by Kennedy Heights Community Council on Thursday, October 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.