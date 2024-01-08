SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ends with 1 person in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ended on Sunday with one person facing charges of obstructing official business.

Several police units were dispatched to the 200 block of Fairbanks Road at the Eatondale Apartments after getting multiple calls of shots fired in the area, according to dispatchers.

Police surrounded the area of the Eatondale Apartments during a SWAT standoff Sunday. (WXIX)

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they heard shots being fired in the front and back of the complex.

SWAT was also near the area at the time and was called to the scene.

Police say they had a description of a man in his 20s who they said ran into an apartment with a backpack.

The man left the apartment without the backpack and was detained, Sgt. Brians said.

Officers said they negotiated with a woman inside the apartment who would not let them in to search for the second suspect.

Police waited for a judge to type up a search warrant and began their search for the second suspect, who was not inside the apartment.

Officers say they found three shell casings outside on the ground.

It is not clear how the incident began, police say.

Police said they do not believe the suspect at large is dangerous, and no one was hurt.

