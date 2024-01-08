Taking a break from alcohol? Try a mocktail at one of these Tri-State bars, breweries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the New Year already in full swing, many have put their best foot forward in continuing their resolutions for 2024. One of the most common trends people try out - some for the first and last time - is “Dry January.”

No beer, no wine and no liquor. The month-long break from alcohol is known to have several health benefits, such as weight loss, sleeping better and improved mental health.

While there are many positives to going sober, even if it’s just for 31 days, that month may feel like it’s never going to end for some participants.

To help make sobriety a little easier, here is a list of bars and breweries in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky that serve mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Not only is Somerset one of the most sublime bars in Cincinnati that serves several decorated cocktails, it also sells and creates non-alcoholic beverages.

Ziggy Stardust: Pineapple, lime, hibiscus and coconut

Hot Oolong Tea: Seasonal honey, lemon, oolong tea and hot water

Sparkling Hemp Seltzer: Strawberry-mango floral beverage. Contains two Delta-8 THC servings

Untitled Art Juicy: IPA

Untitled Art Mango Dragon Fruit: Sour

Lietz: Sparkling Riesling

Somerset is located at 139 E McMicken Ave. in Over-the-Rhine.

Inside an old church basement is the home of Northside’s Urban Artifact, a brewing company that primarily specializes in sours. If you love fruity-tasting beers, then this is the place for you.

In November, Urban Artifact released their newest beer, Seedless, a non-alcoholic sour. In addition to the tart, the brewery serves a few other non-alcoholic options as well.

Seedless: Mango or strawberry

Athletic Brewing: All-Out Stout or Golden Ale

La Croix: Berry or lime sparkling water

Juice: Cranberry, orange or pineapple

Tea & Coffee

Urban Artifact can be found at 1660 Blue Rock St.

Tucked away in Over-the-Rhine’s 13th and Walnut streets is HomeMakers, a neighborhood bar with “good times only.”

The bar carries a retro aesthetic with it and uses house-made ingredients every day. HMKRS is sure to give its customers a unique experience.

While the business is known for its intricate cocktails, having no proof in the drinks is no problem for mixologists and bartenders here.

Toy Gun: Seedlip spice, lemon, non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Espresso Non-Tini: Cold brew, ginger, demerara, heavy cream and bitters

Ol’ Biddy: Tequila-alternative, cucumber, lime, coconut, demerara and saline

Pretty Little Liar: Italian orange-alternative, non-alcoholic rosso, black tea gomme, seltzer and lapsang float

Boatbuilder: Mezcal-alternative, sage, raspberry, cinnamon, lime, lemon, salt and pepper, honey and fee foam

Pull Your Punch: Seedlip spice, peach, pineapple, lime, orgeat and saline

If you’re looking to do something while enjoying a mocktail, Pins in Over-the-Rhine offers duck pin bowling, vintage arcade games and other classic basement games.

Juice Box Hero: Pineapple, orange and grenadine

Lisa Simpson: Sprite, grenadine and cherry

Optimus Prime: Lemonade, cranberry juice and Sprite

Shorty Baller: Fruit punch, lemonade and Sprite

There are three floors at the Cincinnati location, each one divided up with different activities. You can find Pins on Main Street in OTR.

The sister bar of Longfellow in Over-the-Rhine, Mid-City Restaurant, not only serves brunch, dinner and booze but also non-alcoholic beverages.

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Athletic Brewery: A rotating selection

Untitled Art “West Coast” IPA

Deschutes “Black Butte” Porter

Bitburger “Drive” Lager

Mocktail: Let the bartender know if you like it sweet, sour or bitter

Mid-City Restaurant is located at 40 E Court St.

Owned by the same group that owns Somerset, Second Story in Covington offers a vibrant botanical experience for its customers.

The bohemian-style cocktail bar opened up in the Spring of 2023 and uses art as a way to inspire and create, while also being a work of art itself on the inside.

The Uprising: Cold brew coffee, cold foam and pappy syrup

Clear Conscience: Gin substitute, lemon, simple syrup and soda water

Second Story is located above Flying Axes at 100 W 6th St.

Tucked away on 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine sits Lost and Found, a quirky fun bar and lounge that allows customers to occasionally draw on the walls.

Lost and Found has two signature mocktails and serves several other non-alcoholic beverages for those who are sober, not feeling like drinking or are participating in Dry January.

Michael Keaton: Beets, lemon, honey, dijon and dill salt

Aqua de Jamaica: Hibiscus tea

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Athletic Brewing Co. “Run Wild”

Einbecher

As a European-inspired cocktail bar in East Walnut Hills, Anjou wanted to give its customers a different experience compared to other bars.

The name Anjou comes from King Henry VI’s wife’s title, Margaret of Anjou, a strong woman who governed all of England, according to the business’s website.

Since the bar moved into their building called The Henry, the owners believed it was only fitting to name their business Anjou.

Customers can find nine house cocktails, over 10 wine selections and several beer options on the menu, including two mocktails.

Schamer ‘94: Non-alcoholic spiced spirit, lemon, grapefruit, honey and non-alcoholic bitters

Once An Island: Masala, pomegranate, spiced maple, ginger, non-alcoholic bitters, house yuzu, smoked cinnamon

Find Anjou at 2804 Woodburn Ave.

