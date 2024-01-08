Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, A R I Z O N A coming to Riverbend Music Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Third Eye Blind is hitting the road this summer for their fourth edition of the “Summer Gods Tour,” and they are bringing pop-punk band Yellowcard and pop-rock band A R I Z O N A with them.

The bands will be performing at Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, July 2.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins said on X. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat, and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever.” We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can't wait." - Stephan Jenkins pic.twitter.com/x6SIZL0cw7 — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) January 8, 2024

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the tour, Third Eye Blind is commemorating their 1997 release of “Jumper” by releasing the world’s first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, in collaboration with Precious Sound.

The five-inch and seven-ounce record will be manufactured in Germany and will be pressed with 1,250 tons. The B-side of the record will have an engraving celebrating the cover art of their self-titled album.

“25 years in, ‘Jumper’ makes a message of the value of a common heart. I’m happy that this is the first message immortalized on precious metals,” says Stephan Jenkins. “The song has gone from dark to light. It started as a noir—where I am talking to somebody telling what I would have said to them had they not jumped off the Coronado bridge. Pretty dark stuff. Now when I sing it, it is a celebration of understanding and inclusivity and you can see how eager people are to express that feeling. I love it. I love the transition.”

A portion of the proceeds will go toward SeaTrees, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the kelp ecosystems of the California coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.