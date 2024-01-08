Warren County Sheriff’s Office searching for inmate who didn’t return

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who never returned to the jail.

Peter Braatz Jr. was supposed to come back to the Warren County Jail on Jan. 5 after a court-ordered furlough, the sheriff’s office explained Monday.

Braatz has multiple warrants for his arrest through multiple agencies in Warren County and Montgomery County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say what charges Braatz was imprisoned for or if they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525 if you have information about Braatz.

