Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY
Mario Duran Payne, 38, Covington
Man wanted for murder of 25-year-old Covington woman identified
As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on...
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to return Saturday night

Latest News

The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
Sheriff: Man arrested for Mt. Healthy homicide
AAA has tips to help drivers prepare for the rigors of winter weather.
AAA offers tips on how to prepare for winter weather
A person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Sedamsville Sunday, police said.
SWAT standoff in Sedamsville ends with 1 person in custody
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown