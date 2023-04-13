CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Typical residential customers of Duke Energy in Southwest Ohio will see about a $30 increase in their monthly bills starting this summer, the North Carolina-based utility forecasts.

Following a wholesale auction in February that helps set Duke Energy’s standard service rate, the price per kilowatt hour for residential customers will climb in June nearly 59% from 5.6 cents per kilowatt hour to 8.9 cents per kilowatt hour, according to state regulator Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Electric generation represents about 50% of Ohio customers’ total electric bill with distribution making up the rest. The typical Duke customer in Ohio uses 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, the company said.

Since Duke Energy is barred under Ohio law from profiting on electric generation, the wholesale rate is converted into the retail generation rate, which suggests the typical generation bill will increase from $56 to $89 per month. Duke Energy officials said more details will be available in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, as global energy prices were still elevated during this auction time, the results reflect a higher wholesale amount,” Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen told The Enquirer.

Duke serves 730,000 customers electric customers in Greater Cincinnati

The latest increase threatens to push the typical monthly electric bill (including generation and distribution costs) in Cincinnati to the highest in at least eight years, according to PUCO’s Ohio Utility Rate Survey.

Currently hovering at nearly $132 in March, a typical electric bill using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month has steadily climbed $15 or 13% in less than a year. Last June, the typical Cincinnati electric bill rose above $125 a month for the first time since December of 2015.

Under Ohio law, Duke Energy which owns most of the electrical grid in Southwest Ohio and distributes power is barred from also generating electricity. Instead it holds two auctions a year from other providers to supply Ohio electric customers. The cost of the electricity comes from other companies that generate the power.

The change affects the 56% Ohio customers of Duke Energy that are on the utilities’ standard service offer. Customers who buy their own electricity from retail suppliers or by enrollment in government aggregations are not affected by the latest wholesale auction rates.

Customers can choose to enroll in with their own energy supplier. The state regulator maintains energychoice.ohio.gov to assist consumers comparing offers from retail energy providers.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Duke Energy serves 730,000 electric customers in southwest Ohio. It also has 443,000 natural gas customers in the region.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.