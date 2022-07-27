CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After 130 years, Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Company, is under new ownership.

Klosterman has been acquired by an affiliate of New Water Capital Partners L.P. (New Water), effective July 8.

Details of the sale are not being disclosed, the company said in a news release.

Founded in 1892 by the Klosterman family, the company produces fresh and frozen breads, buns, flatbreads, organic breads, artisan breads, donuts and other bakery products.

Klosterman Baking Company operates 17 bakeries and distribution facilities across eight Midwest states.

The acquisition comes after the Klosterman family made the decision together to step away from the industry, the release states.

“As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business,” Chip Klosterman said in the news release. “New Water’s proven record of success in building on the strengths of partner companies to reach the next level of growth and success was vital to us in our selection process and makes them the preferred partner to continue our family’s legacy.”

Klosterman said the acquisition positions the company for future growth.

“Through this strategic partnership with New Water, Klosterman will be able to better systemize operations, enhance distribution channels and position our company for further growth,” Klosterman President Ross Anderson said in the release.

The company remains headquartered and operated in Greater Cincinnati.

