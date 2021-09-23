CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a year of waiting, Neko Sushi will hold a grand opening.

The Hyde Park restaurant was forced to hold off on opening after a fire and then flooding this past summer.

General Manager, Hector Mercado alongside Owner, Yeon Kim told FOX19 NOW they’re excited to welcome guests into their restaurant.

Right now, Neko Sushi is offering lunch and dinner but in a “soft opening” style.

They plan to hold a grand opening on Oct. 1.

Neko Sushi’s address is 3443 Edwards Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45208.

