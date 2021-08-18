HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old’s recently opened cake business is just one of the latest businesses to open up shop in Hamilton this year.

Luke Heizer has been a cake decorator since he was 12 years old and has been filling orders ever since.

What he started in his parents’ kitchen grew over the past decade and led him to start his own cake business, Luke’s Custom Cakes.

The 22-year-old’s store on High Street is one of 17 businesses to open in Hamilton so far in 2021.

Some business owners coming to Hamilton have seen an opportunity to cash in on the traffic that will come with the opening of the Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

The sports complex was not the sole reason for Heizer to open up shop in Hamilton, but said he expects it can only help his business grow.

“I know it’s already busy now and I can only imagine how much busier it’s going to be in the next couple years, especially with Spooky Nook opening up,” Heizer said.

The Hamilton Vision Commission said they expect another 10 businesses to open in Hamilton before the end of the year.

Since the start of 2021, they could not name a single business in the city that has closed its doors.

