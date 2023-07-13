Skip to content
Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Watch LIVE
News
Cincinnati’s Crime Vault
Weather
A Salute to Heroes
Sports
FOX19 Bright Side
About Us
Home
Submit photos
Newsletter Sign Up
Programming Schedule
Watch Live
News
3 brothers killed; father charged
A Salute to Heroes
Pike County Massacre
Cincinnati's Crime Vault
FOX19 NOW Bright Side
Butler County
Clermont County
Warren County
State
Northern Kentucky
Indiana
Gas Prices
Weather
First Alert 24/7 Weather
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cams
Ahead of the Storm
School closings and delays
Sports
Bengals
Reds
FC Cincinnati
High School Sports
Baxla Tractor Athlete of the Month
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Latest Newscasts
Podcasts
Cincinnati’s Crime Vault
Mic’d Up Moms
Level 19
Morning Show
Interviews
Smile It's Your Birthday!
Take Paws
Traffic
About Us
NEXTGEN TV
Meet the FOX19 team
Calendar
Fox 19 Apps
Smart Device Central
Digital Advertising Solutions
Job Postings
Featured Business
19 for a Cure
Breaking Through
Contests
Business Announcements
Allworth Advice
Business Spotlight
Sponsored Content
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases