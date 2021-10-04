Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Participate in Fireside Chat at Needham Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Conference on November 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that CEO Aaron Speach will participate in a fireside chat at Needham & Company's 1st Annual Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 22, 2021.

Through the conference's fireside chats, one-on-ones, and small-group meetings, investors will have the opportunity to meet with executives from a select group of consumer tech and e-commerce companies. Topics of discussion will include trends the companies are seeing as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, new product launches, and general updates on their businesses. In addition to Esports Technologies, sports betting industry leaders Draft Kings and Penn National as well as top retail and technology companies will be participating in the conference.

"Needham & Company's Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Conference is a unique opportunity to tell investors about major developments at Esports Technologies," said CEO Aaron Speach. "I look forward to engaging conversations about our acquisition plans, growth strategies and advanced technologies."

For more information or to register for the event, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_77479/conference_home.html

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

