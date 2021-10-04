Contests
Invitation - presentation of Sandvik's report of the third quarter 2021

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Monday, October 18, 2021 at approximately 11:30 PM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 1:00 PM CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 8 505 583 65
UK: +44 333 300 9271
US: +1 646 722 4904

From about 12:00 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-third-quarter-2021,c3426515

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3426515/1476661.pdf

Invitation - presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the third quarter 2021

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation---presentation-of-sandviks-report-of-the-third-quarter-2021-301391682.html

SOURCE Sandvik

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.