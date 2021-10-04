Sandvik completes the acquisition of metrology and automation company DWFritz Automation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisiton of US based DWFritz Automation, a leading global provider of precision metrology, inspection- and assembly solutions for advanced manufacturing. DWFritz Automation designs, builds and supports engineer-to-order high-speed, non-contact metrology solutions and automation systems.

In 2020, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 720 million (USD 78 million) and an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will initially be neutral.

The company will be reported in the Metrology division, within business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

