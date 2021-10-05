First National Bankers Bank Chief Innovation Officer Announcement

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bank, the leading correspondent in the southeastern United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Peterson as the company's first Innovation Officer. Mr. Peterson, Senior Vice President, will be in charge of developing new products and services that are relevant and of value to our shareholders, customers and their affiliates.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the FNBB family," said Joey Quinlan, FNBB, Inc. President and CEO. "Our company continues to adapt to a changing environment and David's extensive experience will help us advance our mission of being an innovation leader serving the needs of community financial institutions in our market. In his new role David will help us in identifying, developing and executing a high-impact innovation strategy and roadmap aligned to our strategic business plan, goals and growth priorities," Quinlan added.

Prior to joining FNBB, Mr. Peterson was Chief Strategic Officer of i7Strategies, an independent strategic planning and innovation advisory firm. As the founder and CEO of Goldleaf Technologies, a leading provider of electronic payments software and pioneer in the Fintech industry, David understands the critical need to combat status-quo thinking to achieve sustainable profits and competiveness in the industry.

Mr. Peterson said, "I have been associated with FNBB for over 25 years and they have consistently exhibited their commitment to excellence in correspondent banking with integrity of the highest order. This new commitment to innovation is doubly important: an emphasis on internal creativity and process improvement and a drive to provide community financial institutions with the innovative tools they need to thrive in the coming years. I am thrilled to be a part of the FNBB team."

First National Bankers Bank, the banking subsidiary of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc., serves the correspondent banking needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2020 at approximately $1.049 billion. For more information, visit https://www.bankers-bank.com/.

