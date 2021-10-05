LendingTree Foundation and Hornets Venom GT Host "Game of Codes" Event With Local Students Local students will showcase video games they designed to a panel including the Hornets Venom GT NBA 2K League team, LendingTree employees and three local tech nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new kind of game is coming to the Spectrum Center next week when local fifth through eighth graders take the court on Monday, Oct. 11 for the LendingTree Foundation's Game of Codes showcase. Students will unveil their own video game creations to a panel of judges, featuring Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, and three local tech nonprofits.

LendaHand Alliance Cohort powered by the LendingTree Foundation

"We're thrilled to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of these talented students and provide a platform for them to show off their hard work to the Charlotte tech community," said April Whitlock, executive director of the LendingTree Foundation. "We're grateful to our partners at Hornets Venom GT, as well as our LendaHand Alliance Cohort members, for coming together over a shared goal of teaching tech skills to the next generation."

Game of Codes is the culmination of a three-week virtual coding course for students in fifth through eighth grade, funded by the LendingTree Foundation. Professional esports players and coaches from the Hornets Venom GT team mentored the students as they learned to code their own video games.

The 15 students were selected by LendaHand Alliance Cohort members Digi-Bridge, the Do Greater Charlotte Foundation and the Dottie Rose Foundation. The participants attend local schools including Carmel Middle School, Charlotte Lab School, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School, Rawlinson Road Elementary School, Sedgefield Middle School, Trinity Episcopal School, Union Day School and Wilson STEM Academy.

"Our Hornets Venom GT players and coaches are honored to participate in Game of Codes as we help Charlotte youth discover the joy of coding through our shared passion for gaming," said Hornets Venom GT Head Coach & General Manager Lawrence West. "Tech skills are essential in today's digital world and can open up a wealth of opportunities, and our team enjoyed watching these incredible kids flourish while gaining hands-on experience. We're excited to see their final creations."

The Game of Codes event kicks off the annual LendaHand week, the LendingTree Foundation's week of service which brings together LendaHand Alliance Cohort members, LendingTree employees and other community partners through service events and other opportunities to give back.

About The LendingTree Foundation

The LendingTree Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. Centered around four pillars, the Foundation's efforts focus on financial wellness, entrepreneurship and innovation, upward mobility and homeownership. In July 2021, the LendingTree Foundation announced its inaugural LendaHand Alliance Cohort, a three-year program for 10 local nonprofits powered by a $3.75 million investment from the Foundation. For more information, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/lp/lendingtreefoundation.html.

