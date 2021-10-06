Nuvei Announces Closing of US $ 424,833,000 Initial Public Offering in the United States

Underwriters exercise over-allotment option in full

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MEI) TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced today the closing of its previously-announced marketed offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada, representing Nuvei's initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering"). Nuvei issued a total of 3,450,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company, including 450,000 subordinate voting shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The subordinate voting shares were offered at a price of US $123.14 per subordinate voting share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Nuvei of US $424,833,000.

Nuvei will voluntary delist its "NVEI.U" US dollar listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). It is expected that the delisting will be effective after markets close on or about October 13, 2021. Nuvei's subordinate voting shares commenced trading in US dollars on Nasdaq Global Select Market and will continue to trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "NVEI" in both instances.

Nuvei expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as bookrunners for the Offering and Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cowen and Company, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, William Blair, National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank were also acting as underwriters for the Offering.

We are Nuvei (NASDAQ: MEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

