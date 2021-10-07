Yext Continues to Climb G2's Enterprise Search Software Grid

User reviews praising Yext's "innovative, ever-evolving, forward-thinking approach to search" propelled the company to the grid's No. 2 rank -- a two-spot jump from its No. 4 rank last quarter.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced its designation as the No. 2 Enterprise Search Software on the Fall 2021 Grid® Report* by G2.com, Inc., a leading software review platform. This marks a two-spot jump from the company's No. 4 rank from last quarter.

Yext, Inc.

Following a quarter marked by continued innovation — including a new support search integration with Salesforce , an AI-powered Doctor Finder solution , and a powerful algorithm update titled "Phoenix" — Yext continues to make significant progress towards the top of G2's grid, maintaining its "leader" distinction across Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Momentum segments for the Enterprise Search Software category, as well as its category badges:

"Best Support" on the Mid-Market Support index

"Easiest To Use" on the Mid-Market Usability index

"Best Meets Requirements" on the Mid-Market Usability index

"Best Relationship" on the Mid-Market Relationship index

User reviews of Yext's AI search platform, on which G2 reports are based, praise the search company for its "innovative, ever-evolving, forward-thinking approach," "effortless onboarding," "exceptional customer support," and more.

"We're grateful to every customer who took the time to publicly share their experiences with Yext on G2," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "With their input throughout the years, we've been able to grow our AI search platform into the powerhouse it is today."

Click here to discover Yext's acclaimed AI search platform.

*To compile its quarterly reports, G2 assigns a score to companies based on positive customer reviews, then maps them into four quadrants: niche, contenders, high performers, and leaders.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

