The 3rd Rural Revitalization Industry Expo held in NE China's Panjin

PANJIN, China, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Rural Revitalization Industry Expo was held in Panjin, a city of northeast China's Liaoning province, from Sept. 23 to 25. With the theme of "Industrial Revitalization and Leading Agricultural and Rural Modernization", the Expo aims to build an online and offline communication and display platform, promote the high-quality development of rural industry, establish a national demonstration area for agricultural and rural modernization, and to achieve the all-round rejuvenation of the countryside, according to the Publicity Department of Panjin Municipal Government.

Seven major areas are displayed at the Expo: Agricultural Products Processing, Intelligent Agriculture, Beautiful Rural Construction, Rural Recreation and Cultural Tourism, Rural Industrial Development Services, Rural Intelligent Life and Characteristic High-quality Agricultural Products. More than 800 exhibitors and 300 buyers participated in the Expo. Panjin Rural Revitalization Industry Expo has become a well-known platform for the inspection results of rural revitalization industry, a big platform for foreign exchange and a broad stage for cooperative development since 2019.

Panjin crab is a national geographical indication product of China. Panjin rice was selected as the first batch of China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement Protection List in 2020. The unique geographical environment created a vast Reed wetland and the famous "Red Beach", Panjin also known as China's "Wetland Capital", "Crane Township" and "Land of Fish and Rice".

