Consolidated Credit Presents Webinars for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 Consolidated Credit's free monthly webinars will help consumers control their holiday spending, provide money management tips, and boost their income with a side hustle.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After continued economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, Americans are financially vulnerable and dealing with uncertainty. Consolidated Credit is helping Americans prepare their finances for the holidays and establish smart financial habits with monthly financial education webinars starting Oct. 13.

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Its mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

Our educational webinars are created by financial experts to help address money issues and help find the best solutions.

The 2021 Holiday $urvival Guide webinar will address how the holidays can create an immense stress on your budget and help consumers set up a practical spending plan to survive the them with their finances intact. On Oct. 13, consumers will learn how to:

Find the perfect gifts at the perfect price

Smart ways to avoid common (and costly) holiday scams

Easy ways to save money on holiday expenses beyond just gifts

How to use credit cards to save money instead of spending it

"Anyone feeling financially overwhelmed can get free help from Consolidated Credit in 2021," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Corporate Communications. "Each of our educational webinars are created by experts to help address current financial events and help consumers find the best solutions for them."

The webinar on Nov. 10, Helping Those Who Serve: First Responders and the Military, is meant to provide money management tips for those who serve. In this webinar, first responders and military Service Members will find out:

Where to find special discounts on everything from phones to cars

How to apply for student loan programs just for you

Ways to save on a new home and a college education

On Dec. 8, the Making the Most of the Gig Economy webinar will teach consumers how to pick up an effective side hustle to boost their income. Consumers will learn:

The best way to discover what can make you the most money

How to avoid the traps and scams that can come with a side gig

The best tips and tricks for balancing your budget and your life

Webinars take place at 1 p.m. EST on the second Wednesday of each month in English. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 28 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

