Tiger Pistol Releases Treasure Trove of Beverage Industry Insights on New Microsite

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, recently launched a fast-reference, one-stop microsite with the remarkable campaign-based results from their recent work in the beverage industry.

Tiger Pistol's beverage industry microsite details how collaborative advertising drives exponential success for brands and their channel partners.

The microsite offers over 10 published case studies that demonstrate how global beverage brands have can scale their local advertising efforts with partner-level personalization across a myriad of campaigns, including ones driving product sales, awareness, online conversions, in-store traffic, and even recent efforts in the omni-channel.

"Tiger Pistol has always had a strong connection to the beverage industry through working with global beverage brands," said Donny Dye, SVP Sales and Marketing at Tiger Pistol. "I believe this is in no small way due to the desire to empower local bars, retailers, and restaurants. It's no secret that the traditional ways of supporting trade partners, such as providing swag, signage, and coasters, have begun to wane because of the limited value proposition. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ offers brands an effective digital alternative to maintain and increase trade partner product sales by bringing their local expertise into social advertising."

Tiger Pistol enables its beverage clients to support their channel partners with high-quality collaborative social campaigns complete with brand-centric creative and copy that partners can personalize to enhance local relevance without compromising the brand's voice. Tiger Pistol has more than 100,000 on-premise and off-premise locations connected to its platform across 22 countries worldwide.

Tiger Pistol has received 11 industry awards for their work in the beverage industry. Specifically, the company won the 2019 and 2020 Digiday Technology Award for Best Social Marketing Platform, AdExchanger Award for Best Social Media Campaign, and U.S. Social Media Awards for Best use of Facebook/Instagram and the Innovation Award. Additionally, Daniel Ingram, Global Director of Customer Experience at Anheuser-Busch InBev, received the Consumer Goods Technology 2021 Visionary Award and the 2021 Path to Purchase Shopper Marketing Industry Innovator Award. Tiger Pistol nominated Ingram for these awards based on his innovative mission and proactive engagement of Tiger Pistol to execute Ingram's COVID revitalization initiative at scale.

Access the microsite via https://go.tigerpistol.com/beverage.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

