Climavision Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Climavision CEO Chris Goode as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Goode as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Goode co-founded Climavision earlier this year to dramatically improve weather forecasting around the United States. Climavision is developing a weather services and intelligence platform powered by a private network of high-resolution radars, GPS-RO data, and proprietary software, to vastly improve the timing and accuracy of weather forecasting, and to fill low-level gaps in existing weather surveillance.

In June, Climavision announced it had received a $100 million investment from The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing platform.

"I am deeply honored to receive this designation from Goldman Sachs, and it is humbling to be on a list with some of the most innovative business leaders in the world," said Goode. "It undoubtedly underscores the importance of what Climavision is doing to address climate change. We are genuinely striving the make the world a better place, and people are noticing."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Chris Goode as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high-resolution weather radar and satellite network combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise to reduce existing coverage gaps and drastically improve forecast ability. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology weather solutions is poised to help reduce the economic risks of climate change on companies, governments, and societies alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com

