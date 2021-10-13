Hilb Group Acquires Gerardi Insurance Services, Inc., Deepens New England Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired Connecticut-based Gerardi Insurance Services, Inc., increasing its New England footprint. The transaction became effective October 1, 2021.

Based in Putnam, Connecticut, Gerardi Insurance is dedicated to offering a full suite of Property & Casualty and Employee Benefits products and services for clients throughout the region. Agency Principals Matthew Desaulnier and Edward Desaulnier and their team of insurance professionals will be joining Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

"We take great pride in the trusted relationships we have formed over many years, and we look forward to building on these connections and adding to what we can deliver for the clients we serve," Matthew Desaulnier said.

"We are excited to take this next step and join with the Hilb Group to bring the very best in resources to our long-standing customers," Edward Desaulnier added.

"Gerardi Insurance brings deep expertise, a reputation of stellar service, and extensive relationships that represent a terrific match for our growth strategy," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to the next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 120 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://www.hilbgroup.com.

